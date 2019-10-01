    Bigg Boss Season 13 Bigg Boss Season 13
      Sudeep To Collaborate With Anup Bhandari? Phantom Might Be His Next!

      2019 has been an extremely busy year for Kannada actor Sudeep. Besides featuring in multiple films, he will also be seen on the small screen soon, as he prepares to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Kannada. According to the latest reports, Sudeep might be next seen in a film helmed by Sandalwood director Anup Bhandari. It is speculated to be titled 'Phantom'. However, neither Sudeep nor Anup has confirmed the news.

      Sudeep is currently in Poland working on Kotigobba 3. A few pictures from the sets of the film are making rounds on the internet, showcasing the breath-taking scenery of the place. The shooting is said to go on for 15 days, encompassing an important action sequence.

      The lead actor bumped into the South African cricket team aboard, when he was flying from India to Dubai. Sudeep shared a picture with the players and revealed that he was headed to Warsaw for Kotigobba 3's shooting.

      He is also a part of the Telugu multi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is releasing across the world tomorrow. Kiccha will be seen featuring alongside some of the biggest of stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi and Vijay Sethupathi.

      His latest release Pailwaan has been performing well in the theatres. Despite falling prey to piracy, the sports-centric film has managed to make an impressive profit at the box office. It set a record by entering the Rs 100 crore club recently.

      A few days ago, Sudeep hinted through a tweet that he and Krishna might come together for Pailwaan's sequel. But, he clarified that he wouldn't be playing a wrestler or boxer, but a mentor in the latter part. We can't wait to learn more about the film!

      Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 17:24 [IST]
