Sudeep To Grace Pailwaan (Telugu) Pre-release Event In Hyderabad On September 6!

Sudeep and Aakanksha Singh starrer Pailwaan is gearing up for its grand release on September 12. Dubbed in five languages, it is to said to witness simultaneous releases abroad on the same day. The team is organising a pre-release in Hyderabad on September 6, which will be graced by the lead actor Sudeep himself. Earlier today, Vamsi Kaka shared a poster of the film on Twitter and wrote, "Witness the Grand #PehlwaanPreRelease on SEP 6th from 6PM at JRC convention hall." - (sic)

The viewers can also catch the event live on their official YouTube channel. It will take place at JRC Convention in Film Nagar. Fans in large numbers are expected to be a part of the upcomin event considering the hype surrounding Sudeep's film among the Telugu audience as well.

Previous reports suggested that the movie would be opening in more 3,000 screens. The makers are also planning on releasing it in five different continents on the same day. If all goes according to the plan, Pailwaan will turn out to be the biggest Kannada release so far.

The sports-centric film is helmed by S Krishna, featuring Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who is making his debut in Sandalwood. The recently launched trailer revealed that Suniel is essaying the role of Sudeep's mentor.

Meanwhile, the songs from Pailwaan have been a hit among the listeners too. The romantic track Kanmaniye has been viewed more than six lakh times on YouTube. Are you looking forward to catching the film in theatres? Let us know in the comments below!