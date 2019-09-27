English
    Sudeep's Tweet About Pailwaan 2 Is Driving Fans Nuts! But, He'll Play A Mentor In The Sequel

    Pailwaan may have faced a lot of difficulties, but there's no looking back for Sudeep's sports-centric film. It hasn't even been a month since the movie hit the theatres and talks regarding a sequel are already making rounds on the internet. Sudeep's latest tweet about the same is driving fans crazy and we couldn't wait to tell you more about it! The actor revealed through his post that he is all set to start Pailwaan 2 with director Krishna. But, he will play the mentor this time unlike in the original.

    Sudeeps Tweet About Pailwaan 2 Is Driving Fans Nuts!

    Sudeep tweeted, "Diet,,,, 4.30 am wake up time,,, hours of workout,,,, 8.30pm bed time... N more than anythn,,,,, wrestling or boxing againnnn???????? 😲...😓 N a topping of piracy!!!Ooooooo 😎,, this last line is inviting. Come @krisshdop ,,, lets do this." - (sic)

    The actor's tweet came as a response to Krishna's post, which read, "@ShyamSPrasad

    @KicchaSudeep sir😜 needs to make is mind #Pailwaan2." The filmmaker shared an extract from an interview, which gives an insight into the sequel and talks about what Sudeep's role has to offer.

    Renowned journalit Shyam Prasad wrote, "Sudeep refuses to bite the bullet on Pailwaan2. Stuns director Krishna with impossible condition. Does not want to play boxer or wrestler. Offers to play coach instead. #Pailwaan @iswapnakrishna." - (sic)

    Therefore, the lead actor has confirmed that he wouldn't be seen as a wrestler or a boxer in the sequel. But, Sudeep has no qualms about playing the mentor in Pailwaan 2. He is currently working on Kotigobba 3. The team is busy filming an action sequence in Warsaw, Poland.

    Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 17:43 [IST]
