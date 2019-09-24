Sudeep's Twitter Targetted! 7 Attempts To Reset Password & Hack His Social Media Account

Attempt To Hack Sudeep's Twitter

One of Sudeep's fan clubs tweeted, "Someone has tried hacking Kiccha Sudeep's Twitter account. Since three in the afternoon today, seven attempts were used to hack Sudeep anna's account. Password reset requests were sent to his mail id. We request the cyber crime department to look into this immediately."

Pailwaan Team On A Crime-solving Spree

Pailwaan team is doing everything in their power to put an end to the cyber crimes directed at their film. Just when Sudeep's fans thought they needn't have to worry about who leaked what as the police were doing their job, the new suspicious activity has gotten them apprehensive.

Sudeep In Talks With The Commissioner

When Pailwaan fell prey to piracy, Sudeep quickly approached the cyber crime officials to discuss the issue of piracy and online trolling. A few days ago, Bangalore Commissioner Bhaskar Rao also visited the actor's residence to discuss the same.

Kiccha Busy With K3

The actor is currently busy with Kotigobba 3. He was on his way to Dubai recently when bumped into the South African cricket team aboard. He revealed through a Tweet that a chase sequence would be shot in Warsaw (capital city of Poland) for K3.