English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sudeep's Twitter Targetted! 7 Attempts To Reset Password & Hack His Social Media Account

    By
    |

    A few days ago, Pailwaan director Krishna stated that he and his team haven't been able to enjoy the success their film has achieved, owing to the controversies it has gotten entangled in. With the help of the cyber crime department and Karnataka police, they were able to catch hold of one of the culprits involved in the online leak of Pailwaan. Just when Sudeep breathed a sigh of relief following the developments, his Twitter account was on the verge of getting hacked yesterday! The hackers tried resetting his password seven times, but failed eventually. Read the shocking details below.

    Attempt To Hack Sudeep's Twitter

    Attempt To Hack Sudeep's Twitter

    One of Sudeep's fan clubs tweeted, "Someone has tried hacking Kiccha Sudeep's Twitter account. Since three in the afternoon today, seven attempts were used to hack Sudeep anna's account. Password reset requests were sent to his mail id. We request the cyber crime department to look into this immediately."

    Pailwaan Team On A Crime-solving Spree

    Pailwaan Team On A Crime-solving Spree

    Pailwaan team is doing everything in their power to put an end to the cyber crimes directed at their film. Just when Sudeep's fans thought they needn't have to worry about who leaked what as the police were doing their job right, the new suspicious activity has got them apprehensive.

    Sudeep In Talks With The Commissioner

    Sudeep In Talks With The Commissioner

    When Pailwaan fell prey to piracy, Sudeep quickly approached the cyber crime officials to discuss the issue of piracy and online trolling. A few days ago, Bangalore Commissioner Bhaskar Rao also visited the actor's residence to discuss the same.

    Kiccha Busy With K3

    Kiccha Busy With K3

    The actor is currently busy with Kotigobba 3. He was on his way to Dubai recently when bumped into the South African cricket team aboard. He revealed through a Tweet that a chase sequence would be shot in Warsaw (capital city of Poland) for K3.

    More SUDEEP News

    Read more about: sudeep pailwaan
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 11:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue