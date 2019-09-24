Sudeep's Twitter Targetted! 7 Attempts To Reset Password & Hack His Social Media Account
A few days ago, Pailwaan director Krishna stated that he and his team haven't been able to enjoy the success their film has achieved, owing to the controversies it has gotten entangled in. With the help of the cyber crime department and Karnataka police, they were able to catch hold of one of the culprits involved in the online leak of Pailwaan. Just when Sudeep breathed a sigh of relief following the developments, his Twitter account was on the verge of getting hacked yesterday! The hackers tried resetting his password seven times, but failed eventually. Read the shocking details below.
Attempt To Hack Sudeep's Twitter
One of Sudeep's fan clubs tweeted, "Someone has tried hacking Kiccha Sudeep's Twitter account. Since three in the afternoon today, seven attempts were used to hack Sudeep anna's account. Password reset requests were sent to his mail id. We request the cyber crime department to look into this immediately."
Pailwaan Team On A Crime-solving Spree
Pailwaan team is doing everything in their power to put an end to the cyber crimes directed at their film. Just when Sudeep's fans thought they needn't have to worry about who leaked what as the police were doing their job right, the new suspicious activity has got them apprehensive.
Sudeep In Talks With The Commissioner
When Pailwaan fell prey to piracy, Sudeep quickly approached the cyber crime officials to discuss the issue of piracy and online trolling. A few days ago, Bangalore Commissioner Bhaskar Rao also visited the actor's residence to discuss the same.
Kiccha Busy With K3
The actor is currently busy with Kotigobba 3. He was on his way to Dubai recently when bumped into the South African cricket team aboard. He revealed through a Tweet that a chase sequence would be shot in Warsaw (capital city of Poland) for K3.