    Sudeep Urges Public To Help Victims Of North Karnataka Floods Through A Twitter Video

    People from across the state are trying to raise awareness about the ongoing crisis in the Northern parts of Karnataka. The regions being flooded due to heavy rains, are currently seeking help from the Government and the public. The normal life in is deeply affected by the natural calamity. Several celebrities and other prominent personalities have extended their support by speaking on behalf of the victims. Today, Sandalwood actor Sudeep shared a video on Twitter, urging the public to help the victims of North Karnataka floods.

    Sudeep Urges Public To Help North Karnataka Floods Victims

    The Pailwaan actor captioned the video as, "I have a small request for my dear friends"- (sic). He said, "We have been only seeing pictures and videos regarding the flood in North Karnataka, while we do not know what exactly is happening there. We aren't aware about the condition of our friends and family living there. The government is definitely working towards it."

    "Yet, I have a small request for my friends and family living around the affected regions. I am saying this only because you are close to the place, do not take me wrong. If you could get as soon as possible and let us know about the current situation, we might be able to do our bit. I will try supporting our people in any way possible if you could keep me informed about the crisis. Please consider it as a request," he added.

    Meanwhile, volunteers from different parts of the state and country have been raising funds and collecting other necessities through vigorous campaigns and drives. One of the Twitter users wrote, "We need to reach maximum number of ppl in Bangalore and collect all required materials. Time has come to work again at ground level. Let's stand with our Brothers and sisters. Reports coming ground are horrible even Railway lines blocked." - (sic)

    Read more about: sudeep
    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 11:36 [IST]
