Sudeep Wants To Get To The Root Of Pailwaan Piracy; Sends Out A Warning To Darshan Fans?

Sudeep Tweets...

"Should say, Things r jus getting interesting. N I shall not rest til I get to th root of it ... Those,, from here,, who played wth our hard work,,, shall pay. I'm more interested in th pirates than the piracy." - (sic)

Warning For Darshan Fans?

It is being said that the Pailwaan makers lost nearly Rs 5 crore of business due to the online leak. Is Sudeep's latest post, which also seems like a warning, directed at Darshan's fans? Just yesterday, the police arrested one of D Boss' die-hard fans, who admitted to Pailwaan's online leak.

Sudeep Thankful For The Support

He shared another tweet to thank his fans and friends for supporting him through this. Sudeep wrote, "I wanna thank all those frnz n families who have stood by us n supported us by watching th film at the theater n not through any pirated links. This showcases ur personality and ur sensitive approach towards our hard work n honesty. Mch luv n thanks once again to each one." - (sic)

Over 3,000 Links Acquired

On September 19, Pailwaan producer Swapna Krishna submitted 3,000 links pertaining to Pailwaan's online leak to the cyber police. Yesterday, a man named Rakesh was arrested for sharing the links on his social media accounts.