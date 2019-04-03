Sudeep's Wife Priya Announces Special Gift For His Fans On Ugadi! Pailwaan Teaser 2 To Be Out?

What's The Huge Surprise?

Priya shared a picture of her actor husband and wrote, "This Ugadi!!A special treat to all our friends." And, the caption on the image read, "Brace Yourselves Sudeepians Huge Surprise waits You. Ugadi Bonanza. On The Special Occasion Of Ugadi Festival" - (sic)

Pailwaan's Teaser 2 Might Be Out!

If you remember, Kiccha chose to launch the first teaser of his much-awaited film Pailwaan on the occasion of Sankranti. Priya's post is now making his fans wonder if the second teaser of Pailwaan would be launched on this special day. Seems like we need to wait and watch.

MOST READ : Sai Pallavi To Make Her Sandalwood Debut With Prem's Next Film! Another Big Actress Roped In Too

Or It Is Another Film?

While some fans are predicting that the actor's wife was hinting at releasing Pailwaan's second teaser, a few commented saying, it could be another upcoming film of his. As Sudeep is currently busy with Kotigobba 3, we might get to see his first look from this film! If a bigger surprise awaits, fans might get to watch its first trailer.

Curious Fans React!

Upon seeing Priya's post, fans commented, "Excitement at peek now curious to know what's that surprise waitinggggg obviously it will be treat to us if it's something exciting about our boss @KicchaSudeep" - (sic)