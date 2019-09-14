English
    Sudeep's Wife Priya Wishes She Played The Role Of His Bride In Pailwaan Wedding Scene!

    Just yesterday, we told you as to how Sudeep's family was overwhelmed by his performance in his latest release, Pailwaan. The film has, similarly, impressed fans and critics as well. Since its release on September 12, Pailwaan has displayed a spectacular run in the theatres. Various facets of the movie are being appreciated, owing to the work of the actors and everybody else involved in its making. Today, Sudeep's wife Priya took to Twitter, to talk about her favourite scene in the movie and how she wished she played Kiccha's bride in the wedding scene.

    She wrote, "My favourite scene in #Pailwan..When Kiccha makes his entry into the marriage hall....What style that was!!! @KicchaSudeep..I wanted to be sitting there as the bride ..Tell me your favourite scene." - (sic)

    Fans also used the opportunity to share their experience of Pailwaan and what part of the film they liked the most. Here are a few tweets.

    "Our favorite scene in the movie is When #KichchA enters to Akhada to fight with Rana, calls him to Akhada in a classy way,, and the scene where..@SunielVShetty..enters to save Jaanu from Rana gang..😍 LiT" - (sic)

    "Most lovable scene was dheerane song..Most terrific scene , when Kichcha calls raana to akada and says " Gandasthanana Akadak eldhu Torsbeeku" Most Romantic Scene was , when Kichcha brings Rajasthani Saree to Ruku. Most Most Emotional Scenes Dhruvataare" - (sic)

    "The Entry Scene..Nam Pailwaan Bandha scene. Kiccha taking Suniel Shetty's blessings & calling Rana to fight without uttering a single word. Kiccha's transformation in the 2nd half. Kiccha running around with tears at night. The numbers tapping scene in the climax" - (sic)

    "My favorite scene is @KicchaSudeep.Boss entered to akhada and invite rana to akhada tht was goosebumps scene each n very scene has its own fan base akka" - (sic)

    "My most favorite scene was when Sir entered with his daughter....That was the cutest ..And when he said that "naan strong father❤️"...And when he calls Rana for kusthi..damn that swag." - (sic)

    Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 15:42 [IST]
