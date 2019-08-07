English
    Sudeep Would Be Quite A Surprise Package Of Dabangg 3, Says This Bollywood Actor

    By
    |

    While Sudeep is awaiting the release of his upcoming sport-centric film Pailwaan, he's also busy shooting for other films simultaneously. Since he is a Pan-Indian actor now, Kiccha has gained a huge fan following from the Northern parts of the country. After having featured in a couple of Bollywood films, Sudeep is now set to star opposite Salman Khan in Dabanng 3. Until now, we only knew that Sudeep was playing the antagonist. In a recent conversation with TOI, actor-producer Arbaaz has revealed a few more interesting details.

    Sudeep Is Dabangg 3’s Surprise Package!

    He had stated, "We all came to the conclusion that somebody like Sudeep would be the ideal choice for the film. When we went to him, he was excited to be a part of this franchise. Let me tell you, he has done a fabulous job and would be quite a surprise package of the film. People will really like his role because he has done a great job."

    We don't know if Sudeep has completed filming his bit for Dabangg 3. A few days back, the actor sustained back injuries while shooting a fighting sequence for his Kannada project Kotigobba 3. Apparently, the doctors asked him to remain under bed rest for two weeks.

    Radhika Pandit Finally Shares Friendship Day Pictures; Flaunts Baby Bump With The Squad!

    The busy actor wrapped up shooting for Pailwaan a few weeks ago. The movie is under post-production and is scheduled to release on August 29 in multiple languages. Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty is making his debut in Sandalwood with Pailwaan.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 17:55 [IST]
