Sudeep Wraps Up Third Schedule Shoot Of Kotigobba 3; Here's When The Film Will Hit Theatres!

Kichha Sudeep has a series of movies lined up 2019. Besides Kannada, he is also busy shooting for other regional films. After Pailwaan, which is expected to release in August, 2019, Kotigobba 3 is his another big project. According to The News Minute, Sudeep recently completed the third schedule of the shoot for this film. Reports are suggesting that the film might release on November 1, 2019, on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava. Kotigobba 3 is an action-thriller penned by Kiccha himself.

Newbie Shiva Karthik is making his directorial debut by saying action cut to Sudeep's film. Arjun Janya is taking care of the music and the camera work is handled by Shekar Chandru. Reports are suggesting that Madonna Sebastian has been roped in to star opposite Sudeep.

Sudeep will also be seen in the Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The posters are already out and showcase Sudeep in a completely off-beat look. The film also stars megastar Chiranjeevi and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Besides these two regional films, Sudeep is also working with Salman Khan for Dabangg 3. He started shooting for this action-comedy last Monday. He had brought his dear friend and Kannada director Prem with him to the sets of Dabangg. Prem shared several pictures with these two stars on his social media.

Seems like Sudeep's fans can look forward to a lot of entertainment from his end. Watch the space for more latest updates on Sandalwood.