Sudharani Celebrates Daughter's Class 12 Results; Tops School With A Score Of 96.4%!

The exam season ended recently and now it's time for the results. Today, the results for 12th CBSE exams were declared. We all know that it's the parents who to tend to think through this more than the students. Kannada actress Sudharani is one among those parents. Today, she took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her daughter Nidhi's class 12 results with an adorable post. In the caption, she revealed that her daughter has topped her school with a score of 96.4 %.

Sudharani shared a picture of herself and her husband kissing their daughter on the cheek and wrote, "The most happiest moment of our life..our subbikutti passed her 12th Boards(CBSE),Commerce stream with flying colors. She has scored 96.4% and she stands second as a school topper...😁. And she has scored centum in Legalstudies, her favorite subject. Thanx to all of you..for your blessings and best wishes.#12thboards. #12thboardsresults. #cbse #commerce #legalstudies" - (sic)

She also shared a picture of the mark sheet. Fans congratulated her daughter and the family on her impressive score. One of the them commented, "The most blessed moment is when children succeeds..... Congrats to proud parents n your daughter. God bless her many more success n happiness" - (sic)

Last week, Kannada actor Prem announced that his daughter scored around 90% in her Pre University exams. As the ICSE results are yet to be announced, we need to wait and watch if any more star kids are goin to surprise us.