Sumalatha & Abhishek Shift To Their New House; Ambareesh's Final Wish Comes True

Until recently, Sumalatha Ambareesh was busy with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The past few days she's been promoting her film with Harpriya called Daughter of Parvathamma. The senior actress recently stated that she's confident about winning the Mandya elections. Amidst all this, she and son Abhishek have made Ambareesh's final wish come true. Today, Ambareesh's family moved into their new house in JP Nagar, Bangalore. Have a look at the picture below.

Apparently, Ambareesh was always attched to this property and for 29 years, dreamt of living here. However, he took his last breath just when the construction of the house was coming to an end. Today, his wife Sumalatha and son Abhishek shifted to their new residence by organising a house warming ceremony.

The rituals were simple and only consisted of close family and friends. Nobody from the industry was spotted at their new residence. Neither have Sumalatha or Abhishek spoken about their new home. They were previously residing in the same area.

On the professional front, Abhishek Ambareesh is busy with his debut film Amar, which is all set to release soon. Meanwhile, Sumalatha is curioulsy waiting for Lok Sabha election results to be announced. She's also actively promoting her latest film Daughter of Parvathamma, which is something you need to look out for.