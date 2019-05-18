English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sumalatha & Abhishek Shift To Their New House; Ambareesh's Final Wish Comes True

    By
    |

    Until recently, Sumalatha Ambareesh was busy with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The past few days she's been promoting her film with Harpriya called Daughter of Parvathamma. The senior actress recently stated that she's confident about winning the Mandya elections. Amidst all this, she and son Abhishek have made Ambareesh's final wish come true. Today, Ambareesh's family moved into their new house in JP Nagar, Bangalore. Have a look at the picture below.

    Sumalatha & Abhishek Shift To Their New House

    Apparently, Ambareesh was always attched to this property and for 29 years, dreamt of living here. However, he took his last breath just when the construction of the house was coming to an end. Today, his wife Sumalatha and son Abhishek shifted to their new residence by organising a house warming ceremony.

    The rituals were simple and only consisted of close family and friends. Nobody from the industry was spotted at their new residence. Neither have Sumalatha or Abhishek spoken about their new home. They were previously residing in the same area.

    Ravichandran Is Not Celebrating His B'day This Year; But Not Because Of Ambareesh's Demise

    On the professional front, Abhishek Ambareesh is busy with his debut film Amar, which is all set to release soon. Meanwhile, Sumalatha is curioulsy waiting for Lok Sabha election results to be announced. She's also actively promoting her latest film Daughter of Parvathamma, which is something you need to look out for.

    Read more about: sumalatha ambareesh
    Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 8:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue