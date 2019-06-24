English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sumalatha Amabreesh Is Yet To Meet Yash & Radhika's Baby; Calls Ayra Her Granddaughter!

    By
    |

    Today, it's been seven months since Sandalwood's Rebel Star Ambareesh passed. Sumalatha visited his cemetery in Bangalore to pay her respects. She recently returned from Delhi after meeting the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, as a first-time Member of Parliament. While interacting with the media today, Sumalatha said that she is yet to meet Yash and Radhika's daughter as she's been extremely busy since elections. She went on to call Ayra her granddaughter, whom she is expecting to see soon.

    Sumalatha Is Yet To Meet Yash & Radhikas Baby

    She told Filmibeat Kannada, "Till date, I haven't got the chance to see Yash's daughter. Amidst all the running around during elections, I did not get the time to see Yash and Radhika's baby. Therefore, Yash is planning on making them meet on an auspicious day. Yash's daughter Ayra is my granddaughter."

    Yash's family shares a warm bond with Ambareesh's. Though the actor isn't with us anymore, he pre-gifted Yash's baby a customised cradle, which apparently costs in lakhs. We need to wait and see what Sumalatha has to say upon meeting the star baby.

    Just yesterday, Radhika and Yash revealed their daughter's name to be Ayra. A traditional naming ceremony was held in the presence of family and close friends. The pictures from the function have gone viral and fans can't stop gushing over the baby girl.

    Yash & Radhika Daughter's Naming Ceremony Was A Grand Event; Ayra Looks Adorable! UNSEEN PICS

    Meanwhile, Sumalatha is looking forward to serving the people in Mandya. Talking about the same, she told TOI, "I have already met the water resource minister and the ministers from Karnataka. They were all very supportive about the cause of farmers and the existing problems in Mandya - that has given me a lot of hope. Now, I will return to my constituency to see what I need to start with immediately."

    More SUMALATHA News

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 16:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue