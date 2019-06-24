Sumalatha Amabreesh Is Yet To Meet Yash & Radhika's Baby; Calls Ayra Her Granddaughter!

Today, it's been seven months since Sandalwood's Rebel Star Ambareesh passed. Sumalatha visited his cemetery in Bangalore to pay her respects. She recently returned from Delhi after meeting the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, as a first-time Member of Parliament. While interacting with the media today, Sumalatha said that she is yet to meet Yash and Radhika's daughter as she's been extremely busy since elections. She went on to call Ayra her granddaughter, whom she is expecting to see soon.

She told Filmibeat Kannada, "Till date, I haven't got the chance to see Yash's daughter. Amidst all the running around during elections, I did not get the time to see Yash and Radhika's baby. Therefore, Yash is planning on making them meet on an auspicious day. Yash's daughter Ayra is my granddaughter."

Yash's family shares a warm bond with Ambareesh's. Though the actor isn't with us anymore, he pre-gifted Yash's baby a customised cradle, which apparently costs in lakhs. We need to wait and see what Sumalatha has to say upon meeting the star baby.

Just yesterday, Radhika and Yash revealed their daughter's name to be Ayra. A traditional naming ceremony was held in the presence of family and close friends. The pictures from the function have gone viral and fans can't stop gushing over the baby girl.

Meanwhile, Sumalatha is looking forward to serving the people in Mandya. Talking about the same, she told TOI, "I have already met the water resource minister and the ministers from Karnataka. They were all very supportive about the cause of farmers and the existing problems in Mandya - that has given me a lot of hope. Now, I will return to my constituency to see what I need to start with immediately."