    Sumalatha Ambareesh Doesn't Want To Trouble Sudeep! Is It Because Darshan Is Supporting Her?

    Late actor Rebel Star Ambareesh was a well-renowned politician. Through his great work, he had gained immense support of the mass. After his demise, his wife Sumalatha Ambareesh has decided to enter politics. She is planning on contesting from Mandya constituency in the forthcoming general Lok Sabha elections. She has been backed by some of the biggest stars of the Kannada Film Industry. But, ahead of the elections, she has issued a statement saying she doesn't want to trouble Sudeep. Is it because Darshan is supporting her? Here's what she has to say!

    'It's Sudeep's Wish'

    In a recent interview, Sumalatha Ambareesh was seen talking about the campaigning for the upcoming general elections. During which, she took the time off to talk about Sudeep's participation in the same. When asked if he would be a part of it, she said, "Sudeep is my good friend. If he decides on making time for the campaigning, I would welcome him and appreciate the gesture".

    Is It Because Darshan Is Involved?

    Sumalatha has already met with Darshan and Yash to talk about the campaigning. Darshan has even issued a statement saying would be supporting her buy helping with the campaign. Yash may join too. However, Sudeep is yet to comment on this. We wonder if Darshan's involvement is stopping him.

    'Our Relationship Is Beyond Politics'

    "I wouldn't like to trouble Sudeep. He can join if he's willing to. But, our relationship extends beyond politics. I wouldn't want to treat it as pure politics.", she said talking about the relationship her family holds with Sudeep's.

    She Doesn't Want To Trouble Anyone!

    She further added, "My husband and Sudeep were good friends besides being fellow actors. But, I wouldn't like to trouble anyone with respect to this. Actors know their responsibilities well. They are often busy with their films and shooting schedules."

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 15:24 [IST]
