Sumalatha Ambareesh's Election Motives Questioned By This Kannada Actor; Targets Yash & Darshan?

Rebel Star Ambareesh's wife Sumalatha has become the talk of the town ever since she announced that she would be contesting from Mandya in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The news became larger when it was revealed that the big stars of Sandalwood such as Yash and Darshan would be supporting her. In the recent press conference, which witnessed the presence of Darshan and Yash, Sumalatha revealed that she would be contesting as an independent candidate. While her decision has received mixed reactions, Sandalwood actor Chetan has questioned her motives behind these elections. It also seems like he's targeting Darshan and Yash for supporting her.

Chetan took to his Twitter today and surprised everyone when he posted, "#Sumalatha's celebrity supporters are party-hopping ex CM @SMKrishnaCong & questionable stars who have done nothing for the upliftment of Mandya. Do service, anti-corruption or ideology factor into her election equation at all? Does anyone know what @sumalathaA stands for/against?" - (sic)

This Tweet by Chetan triggered quite a bit of reaction. One of Sumalatha's supporters Tweeted, "Why only pin point sumalatha?why sumalatha only under scanner?If you want raise voice,raise against all. so many are contesting election without any qualification just with family tag name .She is better than them. if you really concerned Go & ask all politicians same question.." - (sic)

Another user said, "Similar to your question.. One thing you say @ChetanAhimsa for example : Before you join any company you need to learn basic fundamentals and if company gives chance to work then only you will be able to experience the same.Don't under-estimate anyone from Kannada Industry." - (sic)