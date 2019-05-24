Sumalatha Ambareesh's Victory Is Empowering Women! Fans Celebrate Before Darshan's Residence

Sumalatha's Win Empowers Women!

Sumalatha has created history by winning as an independent candidate against Nikhil Kumar, who hails from a strong political background. As she emerged victorious, women across the state are celebrating as it comes across as an empowering factor.

Darshan's Fans Celebrate

Meanwhile, Darshan's fans have been celebrating Sumalatha's win opposite his residence in Bangalore. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, they are bursting crackers and distributing sweets. His and Yash's fans are also showering the actress-turned-politician with wishes.

Haripriya Congratulates Sumalatha

Kannada actress Haripriya, who will be next seen opposite Sumalatha in their forthcoming film Daugher of Parvathamma, also congratulated the senior actress by tweeting, "Congratulations mommy 😍 Most expected and a HUGEEEEEEE Win ❤ @sumalathaA ❤ I am a PROUD #DaughterofParvathamma"

Poonam Dhillon

"Congratulations to my friend @sumalathaA who won as a independent candidate in the Lok Sabha ! A determined lady who swallowed her tears after losing her beloved husband Ambareesh ji and braced herself & continued his work and showed her grit & determination .Salute you "