    Sumalatha Dragged Into Pailwaan Piracy! Accused Of Prompting War Between Sudeep & Darshan

    The actors whose relationship was once found envious by many within the industry and outside, are now subjected to extreme criticism for the havoc their fans have caused. We are talking about the two big stars of the Kannada film industry, Darshan and Sudeep, who have been in the headlines for quite some time now. What started as a fan war has now turned into what could be called the biggest star war of Sandalwood. And now, we are hearing that late actor Ambareesh's wife and MP Sumalatha is dragged into the Pailwaan piracy controversy while accusing her of prompting a war between the two actors!

    Here's How Sumalatha Got Involved

    Here's How Sumalatha Got Involved

    A Facebook account was created under the name of Sumalatha Ambareesh, and used to share a few controversial posts. The culprits made it seem like the former actress was favouring Darshan; sending out warnings to Sudeep's fans. This further fuelled the ongoing war between the fans of the two stars.

    Sumalatha's Alleged FB Post

    Sumalatha's Alleged FB Post

    A picture of Sumalatha with Darshan was publicly shared on the fake Facebook account. The picture was captioned, "Haters have evil plans for my dear son Darshan, who established himself as a successful actor in the industry through hard work and dedication. This has triggers the enemies to set out on a war." - (sic)

    Actress Asks Fans To Unfollow The Account

    Actress Asks Fans To Unfollow The Account

    Soon after the post went viral, Sumalatha tweeted that it is a fake account created under her name and she wasn't responsible for anything it said. She also requested her followers to unfollow the fake Facebook account and report it immediately.

    Sumalatha Is Sick Of It!

    Sumalatha Is Sick Of It!

    Repeatedly, Sumalatha Ambareesh is troubled by fake social media accounts. A similar situation had occurred when she was contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    However, Sumalatha has refrained from commenting on the much-prevalent star war of Sandalwood.

