English
    Sumalatha Leads In Mandya & Nikhil Kumar Trails; Lok Sabha Battle Gets Interesting As Results Near

    By
    |

    The day has finally arrived when the fate of the future leaders of India will be decided. The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka has been the most interesting one this time. Two known faces of Sandalwood, Sumalatha, wife of late actor Dr Ambareesh and Nikhil Kumar, son of Chief Minister of Karnataka, Kumaraswamy are contesting as independent candidates. According to the latest reports, Sumalatha is leading in Mandya, whereas Nikhil Kumar is trailing. 2019 Lok Sabha elections are only getting more interesting as the results near.

    Sumalatha Leads In Mandya & Nikhil Kumar Trails

    Both parties received intense support from prominent personalities. Sumalatha, who is trying to win back her husband's legacy is backed up by BJP, who allowed to her contest independently from Mandya. Sandalwood actors Darshan and Yash were present by her side throughout the campaign.

    Going by the latest numbers, reports are suggesting that Nikhil Kumaraswamy's loss might cause a crack in the Karnataka's coalition government. Opposition BJP is leading in 17 out of 28 seats across the state.

    Though, Sumalatha's advent into politics and her supporters were highly criticised, seems like Ambareesh's fans remain loyal to him. Both the parties exchanged several mean comments and accusations during the canvassing. Sumalatha's supporter Darshan had said that after Lok Sabha results, he would respond to all the mockery they faced.

    Do you think Darshan and Yash's prophecy is coming true? Let us know in the comments below!

    Stay tuned for more updates!

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 10:16 [IST]
