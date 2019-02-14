Sumalatha Remembers Ambareesh On Valentine's Day; Shares A Heart-warming Note!

Lifetime & Forever

Sumalatha took to her Twitter handle to share the above picture. She captioned it beautifully saying, "Love ..lasts a lifetime....it needs to..My love..will watch over and protect me and Abi..this lifetime & forever. Please bless our son #abishekambareesh s teaser release of #Amar today.Happy #ValentinesDay to all who know what love is all about" - (sic)

She Believed In Him

Apparently, when Ambi and Sumalatha decided to get married, many people warned her against it. In an interview, she had revealed that actress Suhasini told her to be careful while working with Ambareesh as he had a reputation for being a ladies' man. But, they proved them all wrong.

Abhishek Remembers Him Too

Not only Sumalatha, but son Abhishek also dedicated this special day to his father. The first trailer of his debut film Amar was launched today. He had told in previous interviews that this film is solely for his father. Ambi had even seen the first half of the film before his demise.

His Attitude Made Her Fall In Love

In an interview with TV9 Kannada, Sumalatha had revealed that she was highly attracted to Ambareesh's rebellious attitude. Apparently, she used to be very quiet on the sets and he would always encourage her to talk and mingle with people around her.