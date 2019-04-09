English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sumalatha Says Nikhil Kumar Has Too Much Pride; Yash Response To ‘House Rent’ Comment Is Hilarious!

    By
    |

    A few days ago, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy targeted the Sandalwood actors Yash and Darshan for supporting Sumalatha Ambareesh. He made a few allegations against the trio. He went on to call them thieves who are looting farmers. And a while ago, his son and actor Nikhil Kumar also mocked Yash by saying that he hasn't paid his house rent. However, Yash has now responded to this statement of Nikhil's and it is hilarious! Sumalatha also addressed the on-going tiff and said that Nikhil Kumar has too much pride.

    Sumalatha Says Nikhil Kumar Has Too Much Pride

    Sumalatha's exact words were, "He shouldn't have used those words against Yash. He's also a known actor in the industry. He (Nikhil) has acted in two films. Whereas, Yash is a senior actor who has gained the respect. The amount of disrespect he's displayed shows he's full of pride, and that's not good."

    Meanwhile, Yash responded, "We have used our hard-earned money for the welfare of the people of North Karnataka. No government came forward when we did something good. And that's why it was not easy for us to pay the house rent. However, I wish we don't end up in a similar state in future."

    MOST READ: Yash Says JDS' Comment On Sumalatha Is A Disgrace To All Women; 'The Ones That Lack Common Sense'

    Seems like there's no end to this chain of reactions. Now that Sumalatha and Yash have responded to Nikhil's taunts, it wouldn't be long until another we find a response from the opposite end. Watch the space for latest updates on the Mandya elections and other related topics.

    Read more about: sumalatha yash nikhil kumar darshan
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 15:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue