Superstar Rajinikanth Has A Special Message For Abhishek Ambareesh Ahead Of Amar's Release

Rebel Star Ambareesh's son Abhishek is all set to make his Sandalwood debut with Amar, which will hit theatres tomorrow. There is a lot of anticipation surrounding this film because Abhishek is expected to carry his father's legacy forward. Several celebrities who are dear to Ambareesh and his family have already extended their support; including Darshan and Sudeep. Tamil actor Superstar Rajinikanth has also dedicated a special message to Abhishek Ambareesh ahead of Amar's release. Here's what he has to say.

Rajinikanth says, "My dear friend Ambareesh and sister Sumalatha's son Abhishek is making his entry into Sandalwood with Amar. I wish the film to be successful. May Abhishek too be able to win Kannadiga's heart and achieve great heights in the Kannada film industry similar to his father."

Yesterday was Ambareesh's 69th birth anniversary. The film's release was deliberately scheduled for tomorrow as a dedication to the legendary actor. This romantic flick is directed by Nagashekar and produced under Sandesh banners. Arjun Janya has taken care of the music. While Tanya Hope is playing the female lead, Darshan appears in a cameo in Amar.

MOST READ: Rachita Ram Refuses To Do 'Bold Scenes' After I Love You; Highly Disappointed Fans Trash Her

Ambareesh's fans are already excited to watch their favorite star's son showcase his talent on the Silver Screen. Yesterday, one of Rebel Star's fans bought a ticket for Rs 1 lakh. Are you excited for Amar? Watch the space for more updates on Abhishek Ambareesh's debut film!