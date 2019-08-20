English
    Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Kannada Teaser Out! Fans Heap Praise On Sudeep

    The much-awaited teaser of the period film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was launched today, at a grand event in Mumbai. The multi-starrer movie is being dubbed in several languages including Kannada. Sandalwood actor Sudeep is also a part of Sye Raa's ensemble cast. The promo has gone viral within a few minutes, garnering over 1 lakh views on YouTube. The historic movie also features the biggest of stars from other film industries, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah and, Nayantara. Upon watching it, Kannada fans are heaping praise on Sudeep. Read the comments below.

    Devaraju TN

    "Im really missing kiccha sudeep voice im upsetting... But trailer superb chindi.... But i love to thanks for dubbing kannada... 😘😘 sye raa.... All the best" - (sic)

    Ranjith Ran

    "Goosebumps #Teaser very Well wishes. From #Karñataka #Chiru Fans❣ Supperbb❤😘 In There Proud #Abhinayachakravarthy #KicchaSudheep Looking Good All the best for All Team" - (sic)

    Vishnu Vishnu

    "I came here baadshah kichchasudeepa..all best from kiccha..fans hit like super teaser" - (sic)

    dilse hindusthani

    "I wanna take the opportunity to thank all the kannadigas,For supporting the telugu films in karnataka from a very long time" - (sic)

    Shekher Yadavur

    "I was feeling like i am watching this in theater ...I just amazed by the visuals, the cinematography and the action.Goosebumps guys when i heard Bhagat Shing, Mangal Pandey, Rani Laxmibai ...I wish that the actual results will be mind blowing as this teaser. That'd be so so so amazing. Love this teaser" - (sic)

