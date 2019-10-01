Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's Early Morning Shows In Bengaluru Are Illegal?

Sya Raa Narasimha Reddy would witness grand celebrations usually associated with every big film. Early morning shows are quintessential for films of such magnitude and stature as they provide the platform for fans and movie buffs to witness the spectacle from the big screen at the earliest. As everyone knows, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is making a big release in Bengaluru as well with a record number of shows. The big-budget movie has a good number of early morning shows in Bengaluru and a recent report by Bangalore Mirror reveals that such shows are illegal.

According to the report, Rule 41 of the 2014 Rules of the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Act states that "No licensee shall exhibit cinematograph shows before 8.00 am. The last shows shall not commence after 10.00 pm."

The report also adds that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has more than 42 shows before 8 am in Bengaluru city alone. In fact, the first show in Bengaluru commences at 3:30 am. Most importantly, the early morning shows have more takers and fans prefer these shows. Tickets for these shows get sold out quickly and bookings of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy prove that further. Interestingly, not just Sye Raa, but many, recent big films of the South Indian film industry too have had early morning shows, which started before 8 am.

"The original rules did not permit the first show of the day to start before 10 am. In the 2014 amendment, we sought for the rule to be relaxed so the shows can start at 7 am. But it was finally set at 8 am. But I agree that shows at 3 am are wrong. Films with big stars use these early morning shows as a publicity stunt. Maybe the police also think that it would be better to allow fans to celebrate early and not disturb commuters during rush hour traffic. These shows are usually priced at a premium so that distributors recover the non-refundable advance (NRA). So everyone is involved in breaking the rules," KV Chandrasekhar, who is a prominent exhibitor and the former president of Karnataka Film Chamber Of Commerce, has been quoted as saying by the report.