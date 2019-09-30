English
    Sye Raa Pre Release Event Bengaluru: Sudeep Showers Praise On Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan

    Sudeep, last seen in the well-received Pailwaan, is looking forward to the release of the eagerly awaited Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, one of the biggest Telugu movies of the year. The film, directed by top filmmaker Surender Reddy, has piqued the curiosity, which might help it open well at the box office. During the Sye Raa pre-release event, held in Bengaluru on Sunday (September 29), Sudeep interacted with fans via live video and praised Ram Charan for making such an ambitious movie with his dad and 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi in the lead.

    "Sye Raa is the best gift a son can give his father. Chiranjeevi sir is a fabulous co-star. I thank Ram Charan for letting me be a part of the film," said Sudeep.

    Sudeep also apologised to fans for not being able to attend the Sye Raa pre-release due to his professional commitments.

    Chiranjeevi thanked Sudeep for his compliment, adding that the Maanikya hero is the perfect choice for the character of Avuka Raju.

    In case, you did not know, Sye Raa is a period-drama that features Chiranjeevi in the role of a 'forgotten' freedom fighter while highlighting the dark side of the British rule. Tamannaah and Nayanthara are paired opposite Chiranjeevi in the film, which has grabbed a lot of attention.

    Sye Raa is slated to arrive in theatres on October 2 in five languages (Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam).

    Story first published: Monday, September 30, 2019, 19:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 30, 2019
