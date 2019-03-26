English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Tagaru Pair Shivrajkumar & Bhavna To Be Seen Together In My Name Is Anji!

    By
    |

    When the Southern beauty Bhavna was paired opposite Shivrajkumar in Tagaru, the duo became a fans' favorite instantly. Now, these stars are coming together again for My Name Is Anji. Director A Harsha has decided to bring this famous jodi on silver screen through his next film. According to the reports, the film goes on floors from June 2019. Bhavna first made her entry to Sandalwood with Jackie, in which she played the female lead opposite Shivanna's brother Puneeth Rajkumar.

    When the Southern beauty Bhavna was paired opposite Shivrajkumar in Tagaru, the duo became a fans favorite instantly. Now, these stars are coming together again for My Name Is Anji. Director A Harsha has decided to bring this famous jodi on silver screen through his next film. According to the reports, the film goes on floors from June 2019. Bhavna first made her entry to Sandalwood with Jackie, in which she played the female lead opposite Shivannas brother Puneeth Rajkumar. Following that, Bhavna has been featured in several Kannada movies. Shes currently busy with her next, 99, which is a remake of Tamil film 96. Talking about Shivrajkumar and A Harsha, they have already worked together in Bhajarangi and Vajrakaya. Both the films were super hits. Therefore, fans are extremely excited to see what this power combo has to offer in My Name Is Anji. Meanwhile, Shivrajkumar has a series of films on his list. Kavacha is his forthcoming film, which is scheduled to release on April 5, 2019. Apart from that, hes also busy with Rustum, Dhrona and Anand.

    Following that, Bhavna has been featured in several Kannada movies. She's currently busy with her next, 99, which is a remake of Tamil film 96. Talking about Shivrajkumar and A Harsha, they have already worked together in Bhajarangi and Vajrakaya. Both the films were super hits. Therefore, fans are extremely excited to see what this power combo has to offer in My Name Is Anji.

    MOST READ : Radhika Pandit Latest Instagram Picture Has Left Fans In Awe! Ought To See Yash In It

    Meanwhile, Shivrajkumar has a series of films on his list. Kavacha is his forthcoming film, which is scheduled to release on April 5, 2019. Apart from that, he's also busy with Rustum, Dhrona and Anand.

    Read more about: tagaru shivrajkumar bhavna
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 16:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue