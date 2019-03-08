Yajamana Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers, Link Goes Viral

Leaked On Tamilrockers

In an unfortunate development, Yajamana has been leaked online in Tamilrockers and is available for 'free download'. The leaked version is reportedly of low audio and video quality. The leak is a cruel act and might ruffle a few feathers.

Darshan Fans Condemn The Leak

As expected, this has offended Darshan fans big time. Most of them have requested movie buffs to refrain from downloading the pirated copy and encouraging such illegal activities. Some of them also urged the authorities to take strict action against those behind the 'heartless act'.

Box Office Collections To Be Affected?

Yajamana had a good first week and emerged as the undisputed king of the Karnataka box office. As there are no big releases this week, Yajamana is likely to remain the king of the box office. However, as the film has been leaked online, the collections might not be as good as expected.

About Tamilrockers

Tamilrockers is nothing short of a nightmare for the film industry as it has leaked several big films for free download within hours of their release. The Yash starrer KGF, Shankar's 2.0 and Petta are just a few of the biggies that have suffered because of Tamilrockers. The infamous gang has also leaked Hollywood biggies such as Aquaman and Bumblebee and grabbed even more attention.

To Conclude...

Piracy is a grave crime which cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. Let us hope that those in authority find a way to combat and control piracy at the earliest.