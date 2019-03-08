English
    Yajamana Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers, Link Goes Viral

    The much-hyped Yajamana, featuring 'D Boss' Darshan in the lead, hit screens on March 1, 2019, and opened to a good response at the box office. It also received decent reviews from critics and audiences alike. After taking a decent opening, it stayed fairly stable at the box office and ended the first week on a good note. While talking about Yajamana's box office performance, the producer had recently said that it entered the profit zone on the fifth day.

    "I cannot reveal the numbers at this point of time neither I want to speculate figures. All I can say is that Yajamana has turned out to be the biggest opener of Darshan's career. And it has got six-seven per cent of profits in just five days," he had added.

    Now, the film has been hit by piracy.

    Leaked On Tamilrockers

    In an unfortunate development, Yajamana has been leaked online in Tamilrockers and is available for 'free download'. The leaked version is reportedly of low audio and video quality. The leak is a cruel act and might ruffle a few feathers.

    Darshan Fans Condemn The Leak

    As expected, this has offended Darshan fans big time. Most of them have requested movie buffs to refrain from downloading the pirated copy and encouraging such illegal activities. Some of them also urged the authorities to take strict action against those behind the 'heartless act'.

    Box Office Collections To Be Affected?

    Yajamana had a good first week and emerged as the undisputed king of the Karnataka box office. As there are no big releases this week, Yajamana is likely to remain the king of the box office. However, as the film has been leaked online, the collections might not be as good as expected.

    About Tamilrockers

    Tamilrockers is nothing short of a nightmare for the film industry as it has leaked several big films for free download within hours of their release. The Yash starrer KGF, Shankar's 2.0 and Petta are just a few of the biggies that have suffered because of Tamilrockers. The infamous gang has also leaked Hollywood biggies such as Aquaman and Bumblebee and grabbed even more attention.

    To Conclude...

    Piracy is a grave crime which cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. Let us hope that those in authority find a way to combat and control piracy at the earliest.

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
