Thakadimitha Judge Suman Ranganath Is Hitched To Businessman Sajan! Opts For Registered Marriage

Film actress Suman Ranganath is one of the judges on the television dancing reality show Thakadimitha. She recently entered a new phase of life by tying the knot with Sajan, who is a businessman based in Bangalore. The couple dated for eight months before getting married on June 3, in the presence of close friends and family. The couple, however, chose to have a registered marriage.

Talking about her husband, Suman told Times of India, "Sajan is from Bengaluru and he hails from Kodagu. We met around eight months ago, through a common friend. We have been dating since then and we thought it was time for us to get married. On Monday, we had just close family and friends around us as we opted to do a registered marriage."

When asked why they had such a simple ceremony, Suman quickly responded, "We both are very private people and wanted to just keep it to an intimate affair involving just near and dear ones. I think this is another reason why we have come together, because we have such common interests. We are very similar people."

He is very simple and down-to-earth, which is what made that connect easier. Since we are looking at the same direction in life and have similar thought processes, we are just meant to be together," she further added.

Suman Ranganath was previously married to Indian filmmaker Bunty Walia. They split in 2007.