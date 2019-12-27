The Highly Anticipated Puneeth Rajkumar Starrer Yuvarathnaa To Release In April?

Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvarathnaa is finally heading towards the finishing mark. The Santosh Anandram directorial also stars Sayyesha as the female lead opposite Puneeth. The post-production of the film is currently underway in full swing. According to various media reports, the highly anticipated movie is all set to hit the silver screens next year on April 3, 2020. An official announcement from the makers is expected to take place soon.

Yuvarathnaa has been in the making for quite some time now. Reports suggest that only a few song sequences need to be completed and the shooting for the same is currently underway. The mass entertainer will see director Santosh Ananddram collaborate with Puneeth after the massive success of their last film Rajakumaraa.

Yuvarathnaa is being produced by Hombale Films. The movie will mark actress Sayyesha’s debut in the Kannada film industry. The music for the film is being composed by S Thaman while the editing is being handled by Jnaanesh B Matad. The cinematography is being undertaken by Venkatesh Anguraj.

The fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the film. The teaser released by the team a while back had generated major buzz amongst the audiences. The title of the film comes with the tagline 'Power of Youth’ indicating that the subject could have a political touch. The movie also stars Dhananjay as the main villain and Prakash Raj and Radhika Sarath Kumar in pivotal roles.

Besides starring in Yuvarathnaa, Puneeth is currently producing Maya Bazaar under his banner PRK Productions. The film stars Raj B Shetty in the titular role along with Prakash Raj and Vashista Simha in pivotal roles. Puneeth Rajkumar reported will also be making a cameo appearance in the movie.

