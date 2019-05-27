These Sensual Pictures Of Kamali Actress Amulya Gowda Will Leave You Stunned! MUST SEE
Who wouldn't have heard of the Kannada daily soap Kamali? This daily soap tops the TRP chart and has become a household name ever since it was launched. The show is named after the lead character Kamali, which is portrayed by actress Amulya Gowda. You might have seen as an innocent girl from a village who comes to city to fulfil her dreams. But, Amulya dons a completely different avatar in real life. The actress has herself told in interviews that she is as shy as her character in real life, but has a completely different fashion sense. You ought to have a look at these sensual pictures of Amulya Gowda!
On Playing Kamali
Talking about playing Kamali, the actress told Deccan Chronicle, "The role I am essaying in Kamali is also very unique. Many fans who have seen my first look in Kamali on TV are wondering about the new avatar."
She Further Added
"I, myself couldn't believe the change in me as Kamali. I'm glad that I am a part of such great and meaningful content which talks about education for the girl child."
She Calls It A Challenging Role
Amulya had to undergo a lot of preparation to play Kamali's role. Regarding this she said, "It is indeed a challenging character, as I am getting accustomed to the many demands of the character. Apart from looking like a typical village lass, I had to learn the basics of Kabbadi."
Amulya Is Shy In Real Life Too
"Work is totally different though, yet when I come across fans and admirers of my work in public, I feel extremely shy and many assume that I have an attitude. I just go blank when someone asks for a selfie," she said.
On Her Real Life Fashion
"Most like my fashion sense, and even follow my hairstyle and accessories like the earrings I wear. With Kamali as a village girl, I am eagerly awaiting to connect with the audience and get their feedback."
