    Rashmika Mandanna's Baby Sister Is As Adorable As Her! These RARE PICS Will Leave You Awestruck

    By
    |

    Southern actress Rashmika Mandanna is adored by fans for her charming looks and humble personality. Despite all the stardom she's achieved, she believes in living a simple life. She knows the exact mantra to strike a work-life balance, which is evident from her social media posts. The actress often captures special moments with family and shares it with her fans. And how can we not talk about the little munchkin in her life? Rashmika Mandanna's baby sister is cuteness personified. Here are some of their rare pictures you ought to see!

    They Are Years Apart

    Though Rashmika herself is quite young, she and her baby sister are years apart. But, difference in the ages seems to have only brought them closer. The sisters are often seen goofing around when the actress gets free time from her busy schedule.

    Treats Her Like A Baby

    Rashmika loves irritating her little sister as much as she loves her. The Dear Comrade actress once told in an interview, "At home, it's my mom, dad and my six-year-old sister. I dote on my little sister and treat her like a baby."

    No Room For Fights

    Unlike most of the siblings who pick fights, Rashmika and her little sister simply love being in each other's presence. She shared the above picture and wrote, "In the mids of all the crisis and the wars she's my blooming flower..♥️ #foreverlove"

    When She Was First Introduced

    We are quite sure all you Rashmika's fans are eager to know what her baby sister's name. Making her first post on social media special, Rashmika introduced her sibling to the world with the note, "Meet Ms. Shiman Mandanna people..😝isent she a doll"

    Adorable Wishes!

    Shiman recently turned a year older. On the occasion of her birthday, Rashmika shared a few latest pictures of sister and wrote, "Happy birthday my little pumpkin..😍❤️I love you too much and everyone knows that..🤷🏻‍♀️ I hope when you grow up you see this post and it's brings a smile on your face..❤️I love you..😘"

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 12:44 [IST]
