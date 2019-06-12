These UNSEEN PICS Of Rashmika Mandanna & Rakshit Shetty Will Make You Question Their Breakup!

Ride Through The City

Rashmika and Rakshit, unlike other celebrity couples, enjoyed staying away from the stardom as they shared a few private moments. In the above picture, they are seen taking a bike ride through the city. Rakshit loves bikes and Rashmika enjoyed being his pillion rider. Does this picture remind you of Kirik Party?

Selfies Were Always Lit

After their breakup, Rakshit Shetty strayed away from social media. But, one can still find some adorable pictures of Rashmika and his in the actress' account. They always know how to pose before the camera with bright smile. Their selfies were adored by fans.

Nearly Married?

In the above picture, Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty look just like a married couple. This image was captured during their courtship. After the engagement, they had announced that they would be tying the knot within two years. However, they called it quits only a year later.

They Shared A Social Life

Often celebrities are busy with their own lives despite being married or being in a committed relationship. But, Rashmika and Rakshit have been spotted many times chilling with their squad. They would attend parties, weddings and even each other's film launch or shoot.

Worth Cringing?

Aren't these pictures worth cringing? None predicted they would grow apart in this manner. However, every moment they spent with each other inspire many young couples and fans.

