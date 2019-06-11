THIS FAMOUS Kannada Actor Proposed To Sumalatha First! Was He The Villain In Hers & Ambi's Story?

This Actor Proposed To Her

Who dare mess with Ambareesh's wife? But, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar couldn't stop himself from expressing his desire to marry Sumalatha when he first saw her! Surprised much? Well, it is true. This incident occurred ages ago.

Appu Had A Crush On Her

Sumalatha had recently appeared in Weekend With Ramesh. On the chat show, it was revealed that Puneeth had a huge crush on Sumalatha upon seeing her on the sets of the film. He would go home and say that he wanted to marry her.

Ambareesh Teased Him

But, Puneeth was hardly five years old when he fantasised marrying Sumalatha. Ambareesh who was aware of little Puneeth's feelings towards his wife would tease him. For many years later too, Ambareesh would pull Puneeth's leg remembering how the Power Star wanted to marry his wife.

Good Ol' Days

Puneeth, who also spoke on the show shared a good laugh with Sumalatha and Ramesh as he remembered his first proposal. The episode was filled with a lot of laughter and a few sorroful moments as the grief-stricken Sumalatha remembered her late husband.