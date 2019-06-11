THIS FAMOUS Kannada Actor Proposed To Sumalatha First! Was He The Villain In Hers & Ambi's Story?
Wife of late actor Ambareesh and now an MP, Sumalatha was the dream actress of Sandalwood once upon a time. She started acting at the tender age of 15. When she entered the Kannada film industry, the audience was clearly mesmerised with her pretty looks and talent. Later, she went on to marry the Rebel Star. While we all know how strong their relationship was, there seems to be a villain in their love story. Apparently, not Ambareesh, but this famous Kannada actor proposed to Sumalatha for marriage years ago! Read further to know more
This Actor Proposed To Her
Who dare mess with Ambareesh's wife? But, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar couldn't stop himself from expressing his desire to marry Sumalatha when he first saw her! Surprised much? Well, it is true. This incident occurred ages ago.
Appu Had A Crush On Her
Sumalatha had recently appeared in Weekend With Ramesh. On the chat show, it was revealed that Puneeth had a huge crush on Sumalatha upon seeing her on the sets of the film. He would go home and say that he wanted to marry her.
Ambareesh Teased Him
But, Puneeth was hardly five years old when he fantasised marrying Sumalatha. Ambareesh who was aware of little Puneeth's feelings towards his wife would tease him. For many years later too, Ambareesh would pull Puneeth's leg remembering how the Power Star wanted to marry his wife.
Good Ol' Days
Puneeth, who also spoke on the show shared a good laugh with Sumalatha and Ramesh as he remembered his first proposal. The episode was filled with a lot of laughter and a few sorroful moments as the grief-stricken Sumalatha remembered her late husband.
