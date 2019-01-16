English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    This Is Yash Has To Say About Acting In Other Film Industries! Will He Quit Sandalwood After KGF?

    By
    |

    Blockbuster KGF did not only lure a lot of attention towards Sandalwood, but the movie also helped Yash gain recognition across India and the world. Ever since Yash became a national sensation following success of KGF: Chapter 1, fans have begun to wonder if he will start acting in films of other industries. Recently, KGF's team had met up to celebrate film's success. During the interaction with the media, Yash revealed that he has been offered projects from other film industries. But, he had a surprising response when asked if he's considering them.

    Yash On Acting In Other Film Industries!

    He said, "It's true that I have received offers from other film industries. But, as of now I am only focusing on KGF: Chapter 2. I want to work towards making the sequel a bigger hit as me and the entire team are under the pressure. Therefore, I will look into the offers only after the film is complete".

    He further added, "Many of them are telling me to sign the projects and start off once I am don with KGF. But, I do not want to commit to it yet. As of now, my only goal is KGF: Chapter 2". He also said that the team has already met up with the Hindi production team, who are insisting on them completing the sequel of KGF soon.

    MOST READ : Anu Prabhakar Shares First Pictures Of Her Baby Girl; You Ought To See Hers & Raghu's Bundle Of Joy!

    Well, seems like Yash is content with the great heights he's achieved in his career. KGF has also set new records by becoming the first Kannada movie to have collected around Rs 200 Crores at the box office. Also, it is the first Kannada film to be screened in Pakistan!

    Read more about: kgf yash
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue