This Is Yash Has To Say About Acting In Other Film Industries! Will He Quit Sandalwood After KGF?

Blockbuster KGF did not only lure a lot of attention towards Sandalwood, but the movie also helped Yash gain recognition across India and the world. Ever since Yash became a national sensation following success of KGF: Chapter 1, fans have begun to wonder if he will start acting in films of other industries. Recently, KGF's team had met up to celebrate film's success. During the interaction with the media, Yash revealed that he has been offered projects from other film industries. But, he had a surprising response when asked if he's considering them.

He said, "It's true that I have received offers from other film industries. But, as of now I am only focusing on KGF: Chapter 2. I want to work towards making the sequel a bigger hit as me and the entire team are under the pressure. Therefore, I will look into the offers only after the film is complete".

He further added, "Many of them are telling me to sign the projects and start off once I am don with KGF. But, I do not want to commit to it yet. As of now, my only goal is KGF: Chapter 2". He also said that the team has already met up with the Hindi production team, who are insisting on them completing the sequel of KGF soon.

Well, seems like Yash is content with the great heights he's achieved in his career. KGF has also set new records by becoming the first Kannada movie to have collected around Rs 200 Crores at the box office. Also, it is the first Kannada film to be screened in Pakistan!