This Video Of Yash And Radhika Pandit's Daughter Ayra Wishing Happy Deepavali Breaks The Internet!

Ayra Wishes A Happy Deepavali

Ayra is celebrating her first Deepavali with parents Radhika and Yash. As always, the couple took to social media to wish their fans on the occasion make it more special. In the video that Yash shared, baby Ayra is seen imitating her parents adorably as they ask her to wish Happy Deepavali.

'Have A Safe And Blessed One'

Yash wrote, "It's our lil one's first Deepavali.. it couldn't get anymore special.HAPPY DEEPAVALI from us to you all.. oh and Ayra had something special to say too.. u got it? Have a safe and blessed one." - (sic)

Yash Takes A Break From KGF

As we all know, the Rocking Star of Sandalwood is busy working on the sequel to his blockbuster KGF, which released last year. The actor has been extensively travelling within the country and outside to meet the needs of his projects. However, he seems to have taken a short break from his busy schedule to spend time with family during the festival of lights.

Expecting A Second Child

Radhika and Yash are expecting their second child. Word is that the actress is eight months into her pregnancy. But, neither has revealed any details regarding the same.