This Video Of Yash And Radhika Pandit's Daughter Ayra Wishing Happy Deepavali Breaks The Internet!
Sandalwood actors Radhika Pandit and Yash welcomed their first child last December. The star baby became the talk of the town even before her birth. Needless to say, she went to steal all the limelight from her famous parents as soon as she entered the face of the Earth. Baby Ayra, who is only 10 months old now, has gained a huge fan following on social media. A few hours ago, the KGF actor shared a video on Instagram, conveying festive wishes with his daughter and wife Radhika Pandit. This video of little Ayra wishing a Happy Deepavali is guaranteed to make your day!
Ayra Wishes A Happy Deepavali
Ayra is celebrating her first Deepavali with parents Radhika and Yash. As always, the couple took to social media to wish their fans on the occasion make it more special. In the video that Yash shared, baby Ayra is seen imitating her parents adorably as they ask her to wish Happy Deepavali.
'Have A Safe And Blessed One'
Yash wrote, "It's our lil one's first Deepavali.. it couldn't get anymore special.HAPPY DEEPAVALI from us to you all.. oh and Ayra had something special to say too.. u got it? Have a safe and blessed one." - (sic)
Yash Takes A Break From KGF
As we all know, the Rocking Star of Sandalwood is busy working on the sequel to his blockbuster KGF, which released last year. The actor has been extensively travelling within the country and outside to meet the needs of his projects. However, he seems to have taken a short break from his busy schedule to spend time with family during the festival of lights.
Expecting A Second Child
Radhika and Yash are expecting their second child. Word is that the actress is eight months into her pregnancy. But, neither has revealed any details regarding the same.