This Yajamana Actor Is All Praise For Rashmika Mandanna; Calls Her Really 'Cool' & 'Happy Go Lucky'

Undoubtedly, Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most beautiful actresses of the Southern Film industry. She won the fans' heart with her Kirik in the debut film and went on to become the heartthrob with Geetha Govindam. After acting opposite some of the top stars in the industry, the Kodava beauty is all set to rule the theatre screens with the Challenging Star. Their movie Yajamana is releasing tomorrow (March 1, 2019). Ahead of the film's release, one of the actors from Yajamana has praised the actress, calling her really 'cool' and 'happy go lucky.

Thakur Anoop Singh, who is playing the antagonist in Yajamana, recently tweeted, "I've had a privilege of working with some really cool people on the sets of #Yajamana & one of them I came across was the happy go lucky @iamRashmika 😊 we shot some great scenes together! 💪Btw, have you booked your ticket yet? Jus 1 day to go! ; ) #yajamanafrommarch1st" - (sic)

And, upon watching the trailer, people began guessing that Dhananjay aka Dolly would also be seen in a negative role. But, here's the twist. Dhananjay aka Mitay Suri is not the villain in Yajamana. Reports are making rounds that Mitay Suri has a special role in the film and he'll only be appearing for a short while. The actor himself has said that he's playing a prominent role in Yajamana. However, one doesn't need to feel bad about Mitay Suri's short appearance in the movie as the trailer shows that his bit is going to be extremely exciting.