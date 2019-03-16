Top 5 Highest Paid Sandalwood Actors: Has KGF Helped Yash Earn More Than Other Kannada Stars?

Yash Overpowers Other Actors

Rocking Star Yash first entered the glam world with Kannada Serials. He got his first break when he played the lead actor in Moggina Manasu. There was no looking back for him after that. According to Asianet News reports, Yash charges around Rs 5 crore per movie. Considering the success of his last film KGF, it's quite possible that he's now emerged as the highest paid actor of Sandalwood.

Puneeth The Raajakumara Of Sandalwood

Seldom, Puneeth Rajkumar's films have never failed to impress fans. This actor who has produced some of the biggest hits such as Raajakumara, Hudugaru and Nata Sarvabhouma, is believed to be charging around Rs 5 crore per project.

Darshan

Dashan wasn't always the D Boss of Sandalwood. After years of struggle and hardship, he came to be known as the Challenging Star of Sandalwood. According to Times of India, Darshan charges anywhere between Rs 4 and 5 crore per film of his.

Upendra The Next Highest Paid

Upendra is not only a well-known actor, but also a brilliant filmmaker. He has proved himself as a multi-talented star and there's no doubt about it. He is one among the top 5 highest paid actors of Sandalwood, whose fee per film is between Rs 3.5 to 4 crore.

Shivrajkumar

Shivrajkumar started off his career as an actor with his debut film Anand. Till date, he's worked in more than 125 films. Being one of the biggest stars of Sandalwood, he is paid anywhere between Rs 3 and 4 crore. But, he also works for a lesser fee if the film team is in loss.