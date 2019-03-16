Top 5 Highest Paid Sandalwood Actors: Has KGF Helped Yash Earn More Than Other Kannada Stars?
In the last few years, Sandalwood has produced some of the finest films. Besides an amazing cast and storyline, the budget of the film determines its success too. When a movie performs well at the box office, the demand for the actor featured shoots up. When a movie turns out to be a superhit, we are all haunted by the question as to how much the actor must have made out of it. Therefore, we decided to bring to you a list of top 5 highest paid Sandalwood actors. Considering Yash's popularity after KGF, we wonder if the film helped him earn more than other Kannada stars. Here's how much the top actors of Kannada film industry are paid.
Yash Overpowers Other Actors
Rocking Star Yash first entered the glam world with Kannada Serials. He got his first break when he played the lead actor in Moggina Manasu. There was no looking back for him after that. According to Asianet News reports, Yash charges around Rs 5 crore per movie. Considering the success of his last film KGF, it's quite possible that he's now emerged as the highest paid actor of Sandalwood.
Puneeth The Raajakumara Of Sandalwood
Seldom, Puneeth Rajkumar's films have never failed to impress fans. This actor who has produced some of the biggest hits such as Raajakumara, Hudugaru and Nata Sarvabhouma, is believed to be charging around Rs 5 crore per project.
Darshan
Dashan wasn't always the D Boss of Sandalwood. After years of struggle and hardship, he came to be known as the Challenging Star of Sandalwood. According to Times of India, Darshan charges anywhere between Rs 4 and 5 crore per film of his.
Upendra The Next Highest Paid
Upendra is not only a well-known actor, but also a brilliant filmmaker. He has proved himself as a multi-talented star and there's no doubt about it. He is one among the top 5 highest paid actors of Sandalwood, whose fee per film is between Rs 3.5 to 4 crore.
Shivrajkumar
Shivrajkumar started off his career as an actor with his debut film Anand. Till date, he's worked in more than 125 films. Being one of the biggest stars of Sandalwood, he is paid anywhere between Rs 3 and 4 crore. But, he also works for a lesser fee if the film team is in loss.
