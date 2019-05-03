Top Sandalwood Actors' Films That Turned Out To Be Flops! Yash, Sudeep & More On The List

Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar Puneeth has earned the title Power Star for a reason. Nearly every movie of his has created immense buzz. But a few, such as, Raaj, Ninnindale and Rana Vikrama just couldn't make it to the top.

Yash

Though, Yash's KGF is the biggest Kannada release so far, the Rocking Star has had his share of failures too. He's been in Sandalwood for over a decade now. Nearly every film of Yash has been a hit, except for Rocky and Gokula.

Sudeep

Sudeep is one such actor who has not only established himself in the Kannada film industry, but has made a name for himself in other languages too. But, a few of his movies have witnessed bug time failures at the box office. A few of them are, Nandhi, Kichha, Partha and Nammanna.

Upendra Flop Films

Upendra's entry in Sandalwood came across as a fresh breath of air. He has always been experimental with his roles and directorial skills. But, he has had a couple of flops too in his career. Some of his films that didn't make it to the cut include, Superstar, Nagarahavu, Uppi Dada M.B.B.S and Lava Kusha.

Shivrajkumar

Shivrajkumar has worked in Kannada film industry for over 3 decades now. He has featured in several blockbusters. But, similar to other top actors, some of his films have failed to impress the fans too. Ananda Jyothi, Gajanuru Gandu, Ammavra Ganda and Raja are a few of those.