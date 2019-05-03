English
    Top Sandalwood Actors' Films That Turned Out To Be Flops! Yash, Sudeep & More On The List

    Similar to any other film industry, Sandalwood too has a bunch of actors, who always manage to shine bright on the silver screen. Seldom their films witness failure. The fans wait eagerly for months and years to watch their favorite star's movie. Still, some of the top rated actors of Sandalwood have ended up losing the battle at the box office. Be it for Yash, Sudeep or Puneeth, these big stars' films have made movies that couldn't leave an impression. While some of the stories failed to impress the fans, the rest just couldn't perform well at the box office. Here's a list of such top Sandalwood actors, whose films turned out to be flops.

    Puneeth Rajkumar

    Puneeth Rajkumar Puneeth has earned the title Power Star for a reason. Nearly every movie of his has created immense buzz. But a few, such as, Raaj, Ninnindale and Rana Vikrama just couldn't make it to the top.

    Yash

    Though, Yash's KGF is the biggest Kannada release so far, the Rocking Star has had his share of failures too. He's been in Sandalwood for over a decade now. Nearly every film of Yash has been a hit, except for Rocky and Gokula.

    Sudeep

    Sudeep is one such actor who has not only established himself in the Kannada film industry, but has made a name for himself in other languages too. But, a few of his movies have witnessed bug time failures at the box office. A few of them are, Nandhi, Kichha, Partha and Nammanna.

    Upendra Flop Films

    Upendra's entry in Sandalwood came across as a fresh breath of air. He has always been experimental with his roles and directorial skills. But, he has had a couple of flops too in his career. Some of his films that didn't make it to the cut include, Superstar, Nagarahavu, Uppi Dada M.B.B.S and Lava Kusha.

    Shivrajkumar

    Shivrajkumar has worked in Kannada film industry for over 3 decades now. He has featured in several blockbusters. But, similar to other top actors, some of his films have failed to impress the fans too. Ananda Jyothi, Gajanuru Gandu, Ammavra Ganda and Raja are a few of those.

    Sudeep's Pailwaan & Darshan's Kurukshetra To Release On Same Day! Who Will Win The Box Office War?

    Story first published: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2019
