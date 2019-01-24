Two Months Since Ambarish's Demise; Abhishek & Sumalatha Pay Their Respects At Kanteerava Studio

Today (January 24, 2019), it's been two months since Rebel Star Ambarish passed away. His son Abhishek and wife Sumalatha visited his grave at the Kanteerava studio to pay their respects. His grave was decorated with flowers. Some of Ambarish's favourite food such as idli, dose, chicken, mutton, akki roti, kesari bath and more delicacies were placed for the late actor during the puja. Producer Rockline Venkatesh and Ambarish's dear friend Srinivas were also present at the studio. Also, Ambarish's family has arranged food for the public at the studio.

Ambarish's demise came as a shocker to all Kannadigas. He was not only known for his brilliant acting skills, but also for serving the people as a politician and a kin-hearted human being. Even within the industry, Ambarish was known for helping several fellow actors with their professional and personal issues.

His son Abhishek, who is working on his debut film Amar, mourned his father's death during a recent interview. Remembering what a great soul he was, Abhi said, that life has turned for him and mother Sumalatha after his father's death. He said not a day gone by when he hasn't remembered his beloved appaji.

MOST READ : Sudeep Says He's Never Spoken Ill Of Darshan; Pailwaan Still Has Yajamana's Picture At His House!

Abhishek and Ambarish always treated each other as friends. The young actor talking about his father's loss said that he and his mother Sumalatha are still not able to digest the fact that he is no more. Abhishek has placed a photo of Ambi on the sets of his movie and wouldn't start shooting without praying to him. He also said that life for him and Sumalatha has turned after Ambi passed away.