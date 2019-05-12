UNSEEN Pictures Of Radhika Pandit & Yash Before They Got Hitched; You'd Be Shocked By A Few!

When Yash & Radhika Were Younger

With fame and age, both Radhika and Yash have evolved to look like the quintessential celebrities. But, there was a time when looked similar to any carefree teenagers. Above is one such picture from Yash and Radhika's younger days.

Moggina Manasu Days

This star duo made their Sandalwood debut together with the romantic flick Moggina Manasu. They had just met and were only co-actors back then. You can see both Radhika and Yash in a very different avatar. However, the chemistry between them on-screen was impeccable.

Loved Bloomed Eventually

After Moggina Manasu, they featured together in many more Kannada films. But, they portrayed their relationship to purely professional. Only later the fans got to know that something was brewing between these two for a long time. However, gossip birdies had already speculated romance between Radhika and Yash.

Nothing Has Changed Much

Radhika and Yash dated for quite sometime before making their relationship official. But, they ensured every moment they shared with the fans came across as a special one. When you look at the above picture, it's obvious that they have changed a lot over the years. However, their relationship continues to remain as precious.