Upendra Comments On Narendra Modi Winning Yet Again; Here's What He Expects From Him!

Uppi On Modi Winning

"I am happy with the fact that Narendra Modi has won again. I am waiting to witness all that he is going to achieve in the next five years. I believe he's going to do many more projects similar to smart city."

He Further Added

"I am also happy with my party's participation in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. They managed to grab a lot of attention within a short span of time." He also said that he looking to watching the Karnataka government do a good job in the near future.

Uppi Thanks His Supporters

In a tweet that he shared, Upendra thanked his supporters for being by his side. He wrote, "Grateful thanks to all the. People who wanted to be leaders and voted, participated and supported to the workers of #upp #Uttamaprajaakeeyaparty. Each and every vote given to us for total democracy is very valuable 🙏. Let prajaakeeya ideologies and attempt keep on going..."

Congratulates The Representatives

"Hearty congratulations to all elected representatives and the people who have given clear mandate for the loksabha 2019."

On the professional front, Upendra recently announced the sequel to his superhit film Buddhivanta. Yesterday, the film was launched. Also, he's awaiting the release I Love You, in which he stars opposite Rachita Ram.