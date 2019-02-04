Upendra's Daughter Is All Grown Up; Priyanka Shares UNSEEN PICTURES Of Aishwarya!

'Life Gave Me The Gift Of You!'

Sharing the above picture Priyanka wrote, "I did not give you the gift of life, life gave me the gift of You! Love watching you grow into the strong, beautiful and intelligent girl you were meant to be! Loveyou baby❤️" - (sic)

Aishwarya Upendra In Sandalwood

Upendra's daughter Aishwarya Upendra will next be seen in a film. She will be playing a role in the movie, Howrah Bridge, which will feature her mother as the protagonist.

What Is Her Role?

While it is confirmed that Aishwarya Upendra will be acting in Howrah Bridge, not much is known about her role in the film, which is still under production. But we do know that she will be given a responsible role to essay.

'Both Of Them Are Quite Sensitive'

Talking about her children's nature, Priyanka had told in an interview, "Upendra and I don't want to pressurize our children. We want to ensure they choose their own paths. Both of them are quite sensitive and refused to watch films where we get hurt or injured. They take it personally."

She Further Added..

"I'm hoping that working alongside me will ensure they understand what goes in and help them understand better."