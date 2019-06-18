Upendra DEFENDS Rachita Ram Regarding Her Bold Scenes In I Love You! His Comment To UPSET Priyanka?

Upendra Defends Rachita

Upendra and Rachita Ram had appeared on TV 5 Kannada for an interview following I Love You's release. When asked about the friction between his wife Priyanka and lead actress Rachita Ram, he said, "Rachita Ram was only trying to say that I was involved as a director, but she never said I directed the song. The issues was dragged out of context."

'I Wasn't Forced'

Upendra further clarified that the reports made it seem like Rachita Ram was forced to be a part of the song. Rachita also backed him up saying, "See, I wasn't forced to anything. I was well aware of these scenes from the time I read the script."

Song Is Stealing The Limelight

Though the song from I Love You created a lot of buzz for all the wrong reasons, Rachita said that people have actually liked it after watching the film. She also added that the first half is purely comical, and it's only in the second half that the film shows intense emotions.

Will Uppi Upset Priyanka?

Only a few days ago, Priyanka Upendra called for a press conference to express her disappointment in Rachita. But now, Upendra has openly defended Rachita. This makes us wonder how Priyanka is going to react to Upendra's latest comment!