Upendra Draws Inspiration From Darshan For Buddhivantha 2! Here's How

Crazy Star Upendra and Challenging Star Darshan are always entertaining together. It indeed was a treat to watch these two actors, together in their film Anatharu. They portrayed unconventional characters and impressed fans with their acting skills. Such is the power of this duo. Reportedly, Upendra and Darshan are again doing something that's grabbing a lot of attention. According to First News Kannada, Upendra is drawing inspiration from Darshan for his forthcoming film Buddhivantha 2. Wonder how? Read further...

For a while now, Darshan is filming for his upcoming film Robert. The makers have maintained utmost secrecy surrounding the film. Be it Darshan's look or the story, none of the details have been revealed. So much so that, mobile phones are banned from being used on the sets of Robert.

Upendra's Buddivantha 2 went on floors recently. The first part was a superhit among the mass. Fans were extremely impressed with Uppi's intellect. Apparently, in the sequel too, fans will get to witness different shades of Upendra. Therefore, the makers want to ensure nothing from the sets leaks and want to present the entire movie as a surprise to fans.

MOST READ: Sudeep Feels Sandalwood Is Taking Too Long To Change; Says Other Film Industries Are Moving Ahead!

Therefore, mobile phones are banned on Buddhivatha 2 sets, similar to Robert's. Looks like Upendra and Darshan have something exciting to offer their fans upon completing the films. What do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comments below!