    Upendra & Family's Recent American Holiday Is All That The Internet Is Talking About! VIEW PICS

    By
    |

    andalwood actor Upendra and wife Priyanka are one of the most adored couples of Sandalwood. They have been happily married for years with two beautiful children. Priyanka who has strayed away from films after her marriage to Upendra, is often busy taking care of the family. Recently, the entire family took to the West to enjoy a break. However, Upendra and family's American holiday has turned to be one of the most discussed topics lately. Pictures from their vacation has gone viral on the internet. You ought to have a look at them!

    A Much Needed Break

    The past few weeks were pretty hectic for Upendra as he was busy with the Lok Sabha elections. The pictures clearly show that the family is enjoying the much needed break. Priyanka also seems to have got some free time after her film Devika with daughter Aishwarya.

    The Family!

    Priyanka loves sharing her family pictures on social media. Seems like children can after all be good travel buddies. Sharing the above picture, Priyanka wrote, "Las Vegas Nevada, The Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam , Red Rock Canyon #Arizona #grandcanyon #hooverdam #redrockcanyon"

    Like Father, Like Children

    When Aishwarya made her debut with the film Devika, everybody said her approach to films is very similar to her father's. The above was captured at Washington DC. Upendra is seen happily posing with his children by his side.

    A Moment Worth Capturing!

    Many wondered how compatible Upendra and Priyanka could be, considering they belong from completely different cultures. But, their marriage has proved that love overpowers any such factor. The above picture was also captured at Washington DC.

    Fans Adore Uppi's Family's

    Upon seeing these lovely picture, Uppi and Priyanka's fans commented, "Woow lovely place Nd priyanka looks gorgeous fabulous marvelous fantastic amazing superb beautiful Queen priyanka....all r full enjoy the trip I think... please update your trip pics of course I will also enjoy the place.... have a great day enjoy priyanka"

    Read more about: upendra priyanka
    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 11:35 [IST]
