    Upendra Gives It Back To Rachita Ram; 'There's No Point In Digging Into What's Already Been Done'

    Upendra and Rachita Ram starrer I Love You has been performing well at the theatres. The film has taken everyone by surprise with its success, as it was least expected considering the very little buzz it created and being postponed several times. However, it did manage to grab a lot of attention for some of its content, which was considered 'inappropriate' for the family audience. Upon seeing the reactions, lead actress Rachita Ram stated that she would never agree to do such sensual characters in future. Upendra, who had stayed quiet all along has now hit back at Rachita saying she shouldn't be talking about it after agreeing to do the same.

    Upendra Gives It Back To Rachita Ram

    In a recent interview with Public TV, Upendra was asked what he had to say about Rachita Ram's controversial statement. The actress had a breakdown on the national television, as she spoke about the tough spot she's been in after I Love You. Uppi who until now backed Rachita, finally broke his silence.

    He said, "Only an artist knows all that goes behind creating a piece of work. I don't know in what context media presented what Rachita said. But, she did the bold scenes out of consent and nobody was forced. There's no point in digging into what's already been done."

    "What the audience see in the trailer is only a tiny bit from the song. I am not surprised people assumed many things after watching it. But, now that the film released, the audience has realised that it family entertainment. It feels good to hear that."

    Rustum Twitter Review: Shivrajkumar Fans Disappointed! 'Booking Itself Is Very Poor'

    Only a few days ago, Upendra's wife Priyanka called for a press meet to defend her husband against Rachita Ram's statement. Rachita Ram later reacted to it saying, she hasn't done anything wrong and doesn't owe an apology to anyone.

    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
